Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller To Return for Fourth ‘Meet the Parents’ Film

The ballad of Greg Focker continues. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are in talks to reteam for a fourth Meet the Parents film. Original cast members Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are also in early discussions to return, almost 15 years after their last appearance together in 2010’s Little Fockers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will be written by John Hamburg, the longtime mastermind behind the franchise. In addition to crafting the scripts for the previous three installments, Hamburg directed Little Fockers and has also written other Ben Stiller classics, including Zoolander and Along Came Polly.

A director isn’t attached to the project yet.

Ben Stiller (Greg Focker) meets his girlfriend’s father, Robert De Niro (Jack Byrnes), in”Meet the Parents.” (Photo by Phillip V. Caruso/Universal Studios and Dreamworks LLC/Delivered by Online USA)

Of course, the original 2000 comedy featured Stiller as Greg Focker, a hapless nurse who endures a disastrous visit to meet his girlfriend Pam’s (Polo) parents before proposing to her.

Ben Stiller “Greg Focker,” Robert De Niro “Jack Byrnes,” Blythe Danner “Dina Byrnes,” and Teri Polo “Pam Byrnes” in “Meet the Parents.” (Photo by Phillip V. Caruso/Universal Studios and Dreamworks LLC/Delivered by Online USA)

The beleaguered Greg faces a string of misfortunes while visiting the home of James (De Niro) and Dina Byrnes (Danner). Determined to earn a spot in his future father-in-law’s elusive “circle of trust,” Greg struggles to navigate the visit. Meanwhile, James—a retired CIA agent with an overprotective nature and a clear disdain for Greg—ensures the journey is anything but smooth.

Little Is Known About What Hijinks Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller’s Characters Will Get Into for the Sequel

The 2004 sequel, Meet the Fockers, delved even deeper into family mayhem. The Byrnes finally met Greg’s eccentric parents, portrayed by the legendary Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand.

The 2010 sequel, Little Fockers, takes place a decade into Greg and Pam’s marriage. Now raising two sons, Greg finds himself once again striving to earn the approval of his rigid father-in-law.

The plot of the fourth film remains a mystery. However, given that the “Little Fockers” would be teens by now, maybe it could involve Stiller’s Greg Focker meeting his own set of suitors for his sons that he doesn’t approve of. For once, maybe Greg Focker and De Niro’s character, James could see eye to eye on something…