See Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ ‘Sexy and Peaceful’ New York City Home

Giving their fans a deeper look into their personal lives, daytime talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos opened the doors to their “sexy and peaceful” New York City home.

Videos by Suggest

During a sit-down with Architecture Digest, Ripa opened up about how the film Mommie Dearest inspired the interior design of her and Consuelos’ home.

“There’s an amazing scene where Faye Dunaway, playing Joan Crawford, is lying on a white satin chaise in her dressing room, putting lotion on her elbow,” Ripa explained. “I had [famed interior designer William Sofield] make me an identical replica of it!”

While Sofield did tell the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts that hammered satin was “absolutely drop-dead glam,” he did warn it wasn’t a practical choice for upholstery. He still went with the couple’s request.

Just after she and Consuelos moved in, Ripa admitted she pulled off the scene from Mommie Dearest. However, it didn’t go the way she expected.

“I sat down on the chaise to apply some lotion, kind of as a joke, but when I put my leg down, I basically destroyed the entire surface!” she revealed. “I learned my lesson.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recalled Seeing Their Five-Story Home For the First Time

As they continued to speak about their home, Ripa and Consuelos recalled seeing the five-story building for the first time.

“I was like, ‘It’s perfect, just hand me my toothbrush,’” Ripa said, noting she was ready to move in immediately.

However, it took some time for Consuelos to see past the bright, newly renovated building. He referred to the place as a “spec house” and started to envision various things he wanted in the space. That included new molding, a more dramatic staircase, and practical space for their kids, who were preteens and teens at the time.

“We needed a place for all the scooters, bikes, and sports equipment,” he pointed out.

Sofield accepted all the requests, designing the home that the couple specifically wanted. The couple even went to Paris with Sofield to find items for their home.

“I’m an animist,” Sofield shared. “I believe objects have souls and tell stories. So I love when my clients are participants.”

After a decade of living in the house, Ripa and Consuelos haven’t made many changes since moving in. Ripa also has no plans to ever move out the house.

“I don’t want to sound morbid,” Ripa added. “But they’ll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house.”