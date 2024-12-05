Influencer Films Herself Getting Bitten By a Shark: Watch

A travel influencer’s latest collab was jaw-dropping—literally—when a curious shark decided to take a bite out of her leg.

Lilian Tagliari, a photographer known as @lilian.has.travelbug on social media, shared a chilling experience in a recent video. During a trip to the Maldives, she was unexpectedly bitten by a shark and later shared the frightening experience with her followers.

The footage, which was set to a janky rendition of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” showed the influencer swimming in the middle of what looks to be dozens of sharks. Surprising no one, a shark decided to take a nibble out of Tagliari, who panicked briefly before seemingly looking over at her camera person to ensure the moment was caught for social media.

Of course, the harrowing moment was social media pay dirt. To date, the clip has over 300,000 likes and dozens of comments on Instagram alone.

Bitten by a shark on camera: the moment the influencer knew she hit social media pay dirt. (Image via Instagram / Lilian Tagliari)

However, Tagliari seemed to know the footage might be controversial.

“I know I will probably get a lot of ‘hate,'” she wrote alongside the footage. “YES, I go swimming in the middle of sharks, YES, I like to take photos with sharks,

YES, I know I’m in their home. So, I am not complaining.”

The Influencer Suggested the Shark’s Teeth Marks Would Be Good for a New Tattoo

In a caption over the footage, she even speculated the teeth marks would be a good idea for a new tattoo.

Tagliari quipped that the bite marks would be an excellent template for a new tattoo. (Images via Instagram / Lilian Tagliari)

She also described the incident as an “accident.”

“It was just a weird little accident that left me some cute scars,” she added in the Instagram post.”[T]awny (nurse sharks) very rarely bit [sic] humans, and the bite is more like a suction…so no limbs missing, just another story to tell.”

Lilian Tagliari, known as @lilian.has.travelbug on social media, is a popular travel influencer. (Image via Instagram / Lilian Tagliari)

When a fan asked in the comments how the bite felt, the influencer answered: “A weird suction….glad they only have small teeth 🙌.”

The photographer and influencer described the incident as “a weird little accident.” (Image via Instagram / Lilian Tagliari)

“When nature lets you know you’re not the main character,” another comment under the clip joked. Tagliari agreed, shooting back: “Keeping us humble.”