Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Unbelievable’ Taylor Swift After the Conclusion of Her Eras Tour

Days after Taylor Swift’s beloved Eras Tour ended, the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, reflected on the tour and its record-breaking success.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis had nothing but praise for his girlfriend’s $2 billion Eras Tour.

“Shout out to Tay, and the unbelievable Eras tour has finally come to an end,” Travis declared.

Jason went on to ask, “Hold on. How long was the Eras Tour?” to which Travis replied, “Almost two years.”

The tour kicked off in March 2023.

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Jason then asked how many shows were there, and Travis answered, “149 or 152. I forget which one it was. Somewhere in there. A f**k ton is how I sum it up.”

Travis further explained that more than “10 million people” attended the Eras Tour throughout the course of it. He found that number “absolutely insane.”

“It’s pretty crazy,” the Kansas City tight end said.

Jason also said, “Well, shout out to Tay.”

“Shout out to everybody that was a part of that show,” Travis noted. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour, and everything, but that was a full production, man. That thing was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people, but mostly because of Taylor.”

Taylor Swift Wrapped Up Her Eras Tour This Past Weekend

The Eras Tour came to an end on Sunday, Dec. 8, in Vancouver. While on stage, the pop star thanked “every single one” of those who were “part of the most thrilling chapter” of her life.

“My beloved Eras Tour,” she declared.

“We have toured the entire world,” she said during her final “Lover” speech. “We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Travis attended various Eras Tour shows and even had a chance to perform on stage with his girlfriend during the London shows in June. He participated in the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” costume change skit.

Travis previously spoke out about being onstage with Taylor, calling it an “honor.”

“I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the ‘1989’ (portion of the show),'” he explained during a podcast episode in July. “She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?'”

Travis recalled telling her he would “love” to be involved.

“I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,” he continued. “Sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option.”