Diver’s Head Chomped On By Hangry Shark in Wild Video

A hungry shark in the Maldives got a little too curious during a deep-sea swim, giving a diver’s head a taste test in a jaw-dropping video. In the widely shared, adrenaline-pumping video, a shark stealthily approaches a diver from behind, seizing them by the head and violently shaking them.

Shark bites diver in Maldives – details below 👇



A tiger shark has reportedly bitten a diver on the back of the head at a popular dive site in the Maldives. The diver, who was wearing a brightly coloured novelty hood, required multiple stitches after the incident.



Fortunately, the diver manages to escape as the hangry shark loses interest and swims away. Seizing the opportunity, the diver scrambles to the surface, reaching safety at last.

Of course, denizens of the internet had a thing or two to say about the harrowing footage.

“Woah that’s a close shave,” one X user declared after seeing the clip. “Where’s a killer whale when you need one?” another user wondered (Orcas are known for preying on sharks).

“Yea but does it taste like chicken? lol.. sorry,” another user quipped.

The Diver Reportedly Required 40 Stitches Following the Shark Encounter

The diver, identified as a female tourist from China, had a narrow escape but not without injury. She sustained deep lacerations to the back of her head, requiring approximately 40 stitches, per The Nightly.

One of the X handles that posted the video, @FishingNiche, also noted that the diver appeared to be wearing a “brightly coloured novelty hood.” This may have enticed the curious shark.

The account reported that the bite took place on November 15 at a “shark tank” site. The tourists involved were allegedly not diving through a local dive center but are believed to have traveled by speedboat from Maafushi in the southern Kaafu Atoll.

The Maldives, nestled southwest of India in the Indian Ocean, is a breathtaking tropical paradise. With warm weather year-round and water temperatures ranging from 26°C to 30°C, it offers the ideal climate for relaxation and adventure. Its crystal-clear waters and pristine white sandy beaches make it a world-class destination for diving.

Of course, just be mindful of the curious sharks as you explore this aquatic wonderland.