This Is The Worst Thing You Could Do To Fine, Thin Hair

As we get older, our hair can start to lose its volume and thickness. Thinning hair is an extremely common aging experience. And it can be linked to your genes, your diet, or nutrient deficiencies. However, it’s also possible that your thinning hair could be connected to how you wear it on a daily basis.

According to the experts, styling your hair in certain ways can cause both hair thinning and hair loss—and one hairstyle is the absolute worst.

Avoid The Tightly-Pulled High Pony

If you can’t figure out what’s causing your thinning hair, you might want to consider your go-to hairstyles. There are some that can cause hair thinning and loss, no matter which products you use.

Cosmetologist and founder of KmXtend Hair, Michelle Morton, said that “some of the worst hairstyles for hair loss and thinning hair are tight or high ponytails, tight braids, wet buns, and long hair past the shoulders.”

The worst offender is the tight, high ponytail. Even though they are a quick and simple way to style your hair, ponytails are also one of the “most damaging hairstyles out there, especially for thin hair.”

“Unfortunately, if you wear your hair in the same tight ponytail every day, you’re repeatedly putting stress on the same area of your hair, which will ultimately cause your hair to twist and fall out where the tension is usually applied,” Morton explained.

Other Damaging Styles

Tight ponytails are at the top of the list of damaging styles for thinning hair. But tight braids can also be harmful.

Morton said that “elastic stress is caused by continual twisting on hair follicles.” Over time, the follicle can be weakened or damaged by that stress, which can result in hair loss or thinning and a condition known as traction alopecia.

Anytime you pull your hair into a ponytail, braid, or bun, chances are it’s tightly banded and keeping the hair in a stretched position with a lot of tension. Fatigue will eventually take over, and that can result in hair loss while depriving your hairs of necessary proteins.

The Best Styles For Fine, Thin Hair

While it’s best to avoid a tight ponytail and braids, you don’t have to throw away all of your hair ties just yet. There are a few up-dos that won’t damage your hair or lead to hair loss. These hairstyles will ensure your strands aren’t being stretched or weakened throughout the day.

Loose Braids & Ponys

(JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / GETTY IMAGES)

Morton claimed that if you love wearing ponytails or braids—but want to avoid thinning hair and hair loss—the best thing to do is keep it loose. Which can actually lock in moisture and avoid tangles. It’s also a good idea to use scrunchies, barrettes, or claw clips instead of hair ties.

Curls With Layers

(DAN MACMEDAN / GETTY IMAGES)

Another great style for fine, thin hair is a layered cut with curls. Morton explained that curls alone can provide volume and lushness to your hair.

While a layered cut can give extremely thin, curly hair the structure and style that it needs. Light waves are also great for extremely thin hair because they will give it “volume and bounce.”

Bangs

(JASON LAVERIS / GETTY IMAGES)

Whether you’re talking spiky, side-swept, or straight across, Morton said that you can’t go wrong with bangs because they will “visibly add volume to your thin hair.” She pointed to the hot trend of curtain bangs, which are the “perfect look” for fine, thin hair.

More Of What You Love

Steaming Your Hair Is The Latest Trend That Is Actually More Beneficial Than It Sounds

Here’s How Your Hair’s DNA Affects Your Strands As You Age And How To Slow Down The Process

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner