Shoppers Say Their Nails Are ‘Healthier Than They’ve Been In Years’ Thanks To This Highly-Rated Product

Nail health is really important, and there are some telltale signs your nails aren’t as healthy as they could be. Brittle, peeling, and weak nails aren’t just unsightly, they could be signs of an underlying health issue.

But if your nails are weak due to genetics, frequent manis, or simply aging in general, there’s something you can do about it.

We’ve told you about butter LONDON products before: The Melt Away Cuticle Exfoliator and Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer both have rave reviews. But they also have a serious workhorse product that can help restore your nail health.

This powerhouse of a basecoat promises healthier-looking nails. Formulated with horsetail extract, biotin, vitamin B, and calcium, the Horse Power Nail Rescue Basecoat promotes healthy nail growth while also protecting your nails from future damage. The clear coating helps prevent breakage and nail staining as it strengthens your nails.

The key ingredient, horsetail extract, is an herbal remedy that dates back to ancient Greek and has historically been used for minor wounds and burns. Containing antioxidants and silica (a natural compound found in our tissue), current research suggests horsetail can support nail health.

The cruelty-free Horse Power Nail Rescue Basecoat is free from parabens, xylene, formaldehyde, and gluten. With consistent use, the brand says it can help repair seriously damaged nails in just eight weeks.

“I know this product isn’t advertised for nail biting, but it worked great for me and my nails are the healthiest they have ever been,” one reviewer noted. “Definitely helped strengthen my nails from the 20 years of biting and abuse I’ve put them through.”

“My nails were a mess after using acrylic for years,” another happy shopper noted. “I could not find a product to stop my nails from splitting and breaking. Butter was my answer!! My nails are growing and no more splitting and breakage … Worth every penny!!!!”

Additionally, if you struggle with yellowing nails, the brand’s Mellow The Yellow Nail Brightening Treatment can be another great addition to improving your nail health.



With vitamin E and lemon extract, the natural formula is designed to gently exfoliate nails while the sheer coverage helps improve nail appearance during the healing process.

“My nails are brighter, yellow tint has gone away and they look so much healthier,” said one buyer. “Sheer color great for both men and women. Noticeable results after the [first] week. Highly recommended.”

Whether you want to rock natural healthy nails or keep your nails strong while you apply the nail application you love, butter LONDON has a specialized treatment to help achieve your goals.