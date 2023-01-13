Tried & True: This Nail Strengthening Cream From The ’70s Is The Secret To Preventing Peeling And Cracking

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When it comes to beauty products, many of us are probably clamoring to get our hands on the latest and so-assumed “greatest” options out there. And while time and science have had a significant impact on the quality of products on the market, there are others that have been around the block a time or two and still hold their own.

Enter in Barielle Nail Strengthener Cream, an old-school product that is making a big comeback. It’s been featured recently in Refinery29, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and even Khloe Kardashian’s official app and website, where she revealed it to be the secret to her strong nails.

This miraculous nail cream has proven its worth since the ’70s, earning Barielle the title of America’s Original Nail Treatment Brand. It helps nails grow stronger and healthier, preventing splits, peels, breaks, and cracks.

One of the best things about this oldie-but-goodie nail cream is that regular salon visitors don’t need to forego their beloved polish to achieve maximum results. A gold-standard product like the Barielle Nail Strengthener Cream, originally created to condition the hooves of million-dollar thoroughbred racehorses, can be applied successfully to both bare and polished nails.

Don’t worry though, the product was reformulated for human use and is both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. Plus, Barielle’s Nail Strengthener Cream adheres to the “10 Free Promise” that excludes harmful ingredients such as formaldehyde and phosphate.

“I like how this cream absorbs rapidly,” one happy reviewer wrote. “I’ve been using it for just a few days since finding it again recently, and already my nails are growing longer. I first used this product 30 years ago as a high school girl, and loved it then.”

“I discovered this in the early 1970s—it was and has been the best nail treatment I’ve found in those nearly 50 years,” a long-time fan wrote. “This is IT for my nails. I tend to have thin, paper thin, weak, soft nails. I start with this and within a few weeks my nails grow out, look so clean and affluent and nice!”

Even after all these years, Barielle Nail Strengthener remains one of the best nail-strengthening creams available on the market today. It’s one that everyone deserves to have in their nail care arsenal to heal their broken nails, splits, and ridges.