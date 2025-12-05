What Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Up to in 2025

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had a very busy 2025, with most of her efforts going into the return of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Fans of the old franchise have been incredibly excited, and she’s been really putting in the work.

Most notably, she has been helping steer the return of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In February, she confirmed that a revival series is in the works. She said, “We will only do it if we can do it right and honor that legacy and extend it, but it just seems like the world needs a superhero right now.”

Crucially, this isn’t meant to be a straightforward reboot. Gellar has emphasised the new instalment will act as a continuation, set 25 years after the original. This reboot will expand the Buffy-verse rather than replace it.

That said, this version of Buffy isn’t going to be all nostalgia, however. Gellar has already named 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new Slayer, with Gellar promising to guide and support the next generation.

Behind the scenes, Gellar is clearly putting in the work. In August, she posted a video showing herself and Armstrong hitting the gym. With weighted lunges and medicine-ball planks, she wrote, “We don’t sweat … we sparkle.” Fans were quick to celebrate the return of the Slayer.

It’s Not All About Slaying Vampires, However

Beyond Buffy, Gellar’s year has also included a moment of reflection. She took to social media to look back on some of her less-famous red-carpet fashion choices from the ’90s, praising her more grown-up style. She joked that some of those outfits should probably have been “burned.”

And finally, fans of her horror-movie past might be intrigued to learn that Gellar has spoken of her hope to return to the Scream franchise, despite previous setbacks. She admitted she reached out to get involved in 2026’s upcoming sequel, quipping she’s “waiting” for her call.

For Gellar, 2025 isn’t about resting on past glories. It’s about re-engaging with what made her a star while also showing growth, intent and a spark for the future.