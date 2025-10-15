Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Best Movie, According to Letterboxd Users

At first glance, Sarah Michelle Gellar has quite a diverse filmography. When you really look at it though, they’re mostly horrors, or horror-adjacent. Until my quest for her best movie, I never fully appreciated how much of a horror icon the actress is.

Videos by Suggest

You may know Sarah Michelle Gellar for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the TV series that went on for 7 seasons and gained critical acclaim. In her career, however, she has been part of many horror productions. Or, at least, horror-ish productions.

I wanted to find out which of her films people deem her best. So, I headed to Letterboxd. The community of film critics (legit and self-proclaimed) have rather high standards, so if we’re going to find an actor’s ‘best’ film, there’s no better place to look.

As always, take any Letterboxd ratings with a pinch of salt. You’ll find that some abysmally bad films will have 5-star ratings for ironic purposes. But, for the most part, we can rely on their very picky standards to get a solid answer.

As it turns out, out of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s extensive filmography, Scooby-Doo takes the cake with a 3.4-star rating. That may sound like a bad rating, but for Letterboxd users, anything above a 3 is good and worth checking out.

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘Scooby-Doo’ Is Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Highest-Rated Movie On Letterboxd

I kinda can’t believe it, yet I totally kinda can.

In Scooby-Doo, the 2002 live-action film, Sarah Michelle Gellar played Daphne. It’s a film that shaped a generation, and her casting here still gets brought up every now and then.

Written by James Gunn (yeah, the Superman guy), and supported by the heavy-hitting cast of Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Matthew Lillard (Shaggy), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Rowan Atkinson (Mondavarious), Scooby-Doo became an instant classic.

With only a $84 million budget, the film grossed $275 million. The film is fun, wacky, and refreshingly brought the franchise back onto the screens of many.

In 2004, Sarah Michelle Gellar would reprise her role as Daphne for the sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Sarah Michelle Geller’s Best Films Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

We can use the data here to find out Sarah Michelle Geller’s best films of all time. If we’re to take the word of Letterboxd users, of course.