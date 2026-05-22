Another Major Country Music Star Just Opened a 4-Story Nashville Bar

Yet another country star recently threw their hat into the ever-growing celebrity Nashville bar scene… with the establishment kicking off today.

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Of course, Nashville locals have watched Music City transform into the Wakanda of white women for the better part of a decade. A seemingly never-ending parade of bachelorette parties, a couple of cannabis-infused restaurants, and an impossibly long list of celebrity-owned bars all but ensure locals avoid the area.

Still, this doesn’t stop country stars from insisting on joining in on the “fun.”

Enter “Famous Friends” singer Kane Brown. The country star announced back in February that his bar, simply called “Kane Brown’s on Broadway,” was set to open this summer season. And now, it has come to pass.

In a video posted earlier this month on Instagram, the “Be Like That” singer revealed that the bar was set to open bright and early at 11 AM on May 22.

“The countdown is over,” the post’s caption began. “Kane Brown’s opens Friday, May 22 at 11AM and Nashville’s about to experience something different. Surprise performances all weekend long and familiar faces showing up when you least expect it.”

In the video, a beaming Brown revealed at least one of those surprise performances. Okay, maybe it’s not all that surprising, considering. But yes, Brown is slated to be there, and teased that he would be DJing for patrons.

As we previously reported, the new bar and restaurant spans an impressive four stories and 11,400 square feet.

Fans Mount Up to Hit Kane Brown’s New Nashville Bar

Meanwhile, fans of the country star flooded the comments section, gushing with excitement over another celebrity bar.

“We will be in Nashville that weekend, how exciting. We are coming all the way from Scotland!!” one top comment read. “I will be there all weekend! Can’t wait!! Been following ya since day one, so excited for you!” another devoted fan wrote.

Kane Brown joined a growing list of country music stars opening bars in Nashville. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Brown is joining a long list of country stars and celebrities who lend their name to Nashville bars and restaurants. These include Miranda Lambert, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, and yes… Kid Rock, just to name a few.