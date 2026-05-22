Reality TV Star Has ‘Been Trying for a Baby for 5 Months and It Hasn’t Happened Yet’

As a sign of solidarity, a fan favorite reality TV star is getting candid about her fertility problems, admitting she’s “been trying for a baby for 5 months” with no results.

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Georgia Toffolo, who first appeared in the UK reality series Made in Chelsea in 2014 before winning the reality competition show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2017, recently took to Instagram to open up about her troubles conceiving.

“My gut has been telling me to share this, but my head has been saying no,” the 31-year-old began in her lengthy April 30 video. “Oh my god, I don’t know why I’m gonna get upset. Something that I’ve really been hiding, my husband and I have been trying for a baby. It hasn’t happened on month one, month two, three, four, five.”

Toffolo married BrewDog co-founder James Watt, 44, last year.

“According to all of the amazing doctors, that is completely normal. You only hear the story of getting pregnant on the first try or the second try, or it was an accident,’ the reality TV star continued. “We’ve been trying for a really long time, and it hasn’t happened for us. We are in that really wide, expansive space. I just wish someone like me had come on and spoken about it.”

Reality TV personality Georgia Toffolo recently opened up about her troubles conceiving a baby. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

“I am in the two-week wait before, every single symptom, sore boobs, cramps in your lower tummy, they are all suggestive of two things. Number one, that you’re pregnant, two, that your period is on the way,” she explained.

“These are two entirely different outcomes. It is quite lonely, the craziness that I’ve been allowing myself to be is just not healthy. One thing I really wish I hadn’t done, I kept doing the pregnancy test every month on my own.”

Toffolo also recalled her husband confronting her about taking the pregnancy tests solo.

“I didn’t think that was a weird thing until James walked in and said, ‘what are you doing? Babe, you need to stop doing that on your own. We are doing this together.’”

She punched out the emotional video on how the moment signaled a dramatic change for her fertility journey.

“That shift for me has been so amazing, I can actually cry at the relief. The thing is, I really mean this, we are not struggling with infertility, we are two incredibly fortunate people, we are just at that weird in-between stage. Positive vibes.”

Fans Show Their Support to Reality TV Star Georgia Toffolo

Of course, Toffolo’s fans jumped to the comments section to show their support.

“I was exactly in your shoes, and this lasted 3 years without any answers or positive test. I am now a few weeks away from having my first baby,” one top comment read in part.

“My advice is don’t let it dominate your relationship or get you down. The worst thing you can do is lose sight of the perfect present whilst chasing your idea of the perfect future,” a second onlooker advised.

“After ten years of nothing happening for us, our son came to us through adoption, and although those months of negatives are difficult, I wouldn’t change our journey for the world,” another thoughtful fan added.

Meanwhile, Toffolo herself took to the comments to show her appreciation for the community she was fostering.

“Reading every single one of these. Keep them coming, PLEASE the good, the weird, the hopeful, the hard. You are all making me feel so much less alone already,” she wrote.