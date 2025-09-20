Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays Daughter’s Sweet Sixteen with a New Set of Wheels

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s daughter just hit the sweet 16 mark, and the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum slayed the gift game.

On Friday, the 48-year-old mom of two shared a series of photos on her Instagram to celebrate her daughter Charlotte’s 16th birthday. The series of snaps included baby pictures of Charlotte and photos of the black Jeep Gellar gifted her for the special occasion.

“16 years ago today, you made me a mom. I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend,” Gellar wrote alongside the sweet pics. “Charlotte, you are that and so much more.”

“You are strong, you are inspiring, you are kind, you are funny (almost as funny as me 😉), and most importantly, you are one of a kind, the best kind. I’m so lucky to call you my best friend. And I’m equally excited to finally be your passenger, PRINZEss,” the Scream 2 star added.

“Happy Birthday, Charlotte!!!” Gellar’s pal and Cruel Intentions costar, Reese Witherspoon, wrote in the comments section.

“Remember when you and Freddie got married, and I remember when Charlotte was born. Crazy how time flies!” a fan added.

Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., have two children: Charlotte and 12-year-old son Rocky.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Husband Recently Revealed Her ‘Parenting Superpower’

Meanwhile, Prinze Jr. recently shared that navigating his two children’s teenage years has been a “tough battle.”

“You get a little unbalanced because a lot of kids’ friends are on vacation, or they go to camp at someplace else, or they’re busy with camp locally, so you are more present,” he told PEOPLE in July.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in July. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“They’re not running away from you as much,” he continued. “Like, ‘Dad, can you take me here? Can you take me there? Can I see this guy, that girl?’ We try to keep our kids pretty active. You’re definitely more necessary, and you might feel like a chauffeur, and that’s a normal feeling for a parent to go through, but you’re definitely more necessary in the summer.”

Prinze Jr. also shared that patience is his wife’s parenting superpower.

“The practicing of patience in the face of teenage power is a tough battle. It’s like All Might versus whatever horrible villain he was facing in My Hero Academia, that level of difficulty,” Prinze Jr. said, tipping his hat to the fan favorite anime series. “Patience, I think, is the ultimate power, and if you don’t have it, it’s a muscle you have to work out. So, definitely put the time in because it will help you win all the arguments.”