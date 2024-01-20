What is Jennifer Coolidge’s Net Worth? How Much She’s Making on ‘White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge’s net worth is surprisingly low considering the many high-paying roles she’s had during her Hollywood career.

The 62-year-old has been starring in major films and series since the 1990s. While she quickly landed parts in major projects, such as Seinfeld, A Night at the Roxbury, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Coolidge found her breakout role as “Stiffler’s Mom” in American Pie in 1999, which grossed more than $235.5 million at the global Box Office. She also reprised her role in American Pie 2 (2001) and American Wedding (2003). In total, the movies grossed over $1 billion.

With her iconic role in the franchise, she had no trouble finding work in the industry. Jennifer Coolidge instantly became a sought-after comedic actor. She appeared in Friends, A Cinderella Story, and Click. Then she created another legendary character in the Legally Blonde movies. In total, she’s starred in 127 movies and shows, and she has four more set to drop soon.

Jennifer Coolidge Might Have Earned $3 Million Per Episode While on ‘The White Lotus’

Aside from the already mentioned, The White Lotus is among Jennifer Coolidge’s most popular projects. Coolidge starred in the still-airing HBO series as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt from 2021 to 2022. The hugely popular show, which follows the misadventures of guests and workers of a luxury resort, has earned 15 Primetime Emmys, Two Golden Globes, and dozens of other awards.

One of those Golden Globes and Two of those Emmys went to Jennifer Coolidge for her supporting role. So it’s no wonder that she likely became one of the highest-paid cast members. According to Cosmopolitan, Coolridge earned somewhere around $3 million per episode—and she appeared in 13.

The estimated pay comes from a quote by HBO’s Executive VP of Programming and Head of Drama Francesca Orsi saying, “When you get to work with Mike White, and he’s going to deliver something at $3 million an episode, he gets to call the shots.” $3 million…an episode?!?! I’ll toast to that.”

Despite the possible $39 million she made from that role alone, Celebrity Net Worth says Jennifer Coolidge is worth about $6 million. While it does seem like a meager amount compared to the overall earnings, we’re sure she’s doing just fine.