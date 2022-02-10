‘Hair Contouring’ Is The Easy Coloring Technique That Instantly Adds Dimension To Your Face

It is undeniable that the right hairstyle can dramatically alter your appearance. Choosing the right cut can add volume and easily frame your face. Yet, one low-maintenance hack is proving you don’t always need a dramatic chop to get jaw-dropping results.

Although hair contouring does not involve makeup, it does use an innovative application of hair color. Using light and dark colors, hair contouring frames the face and accentuates features in a similar way to makeup. Additionally, it enhances skin tone without the need for makeup.

Contouring has certainly been a game-changer when it comes to applying makeup. With this technique, you can easily enhance and change the shape of your face. Adding subtle definition to your face is as simple as using light and dark makeup shades. Intriguingly, a similar approach can be applied to hair.

So while hair contouring sounds enticing, there are a few things to know before you head to the salon.

Is Hair Contouring For Everyone?

Anyone can benefit from hair contouring, regardless of their unique facial structure, features, or skin tone. Aside from being applied free-hand like the Balayage technique, hair contouring hues and placement are tailored to emphasize facial features and structures.

By using this customized color technique, one can shorten or narrow a face with darker tones by adding shadows. Alternately, lighter colors around the face will reflect the light, creating an elongating effect.

Anyone can benefit from hair contouring. But, people with bangs might not need it since their face-framing locks are already doing the job. Most likely, though, those that wear their hair away from their face may benefit from this hot new hair trend the most.

“This is a great technique for those who flip their hair over or push their hair back away from the face, as the softer contrast between hair color and skin tone lifts and brightens the face,” celebrity hairstylist and European creative director for Evo Hair Tom Smith explained in an interview with Glamour.

For those interested in trying this face-framing hack, Smith explained how to request it from your stylist next time you step into the salon. “Ask your hairstylist for a soft contrast panel of color painted around your hairline that is a shade or two lighter than the rest of your hair color. It’s widely considered the most flattering hair color trend ever.”

A hair contouring treatment can be an option if you don’t want to make dramatic changes in your hair or color scheme. With this low-maintenance tailored color technique, you can easily achieve a new look without all the fuss.

