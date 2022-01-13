The Octopus Haircut Is Taking Over The Wolf Cut As The Trendiest Style

Step aside, wolf cut, the octopus haircut is here and making some serious waves.

Before you stop reading, honestly, the octopus cut isn’t as crazy as it sounds. So, before you write it off as another unrealistic hair trend, let’s take a deeper look at the style.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The octopus cut is an iteration of the popular shag haircut of the ’70s. But many have pointed out that it’s just an updated version of an old favorite, “The Rachel” haircut.

The octopus cut is slated to be one of the most popular hairstyles of 2022. So, if you’re on the hunt for a new style, this could be the one for you. It’s already made a splash in Korea and Japan. And, it’s quickly making its way to America and is giving some variety to regular ol’ lobs and long layers.

The Cut

“The cut is less sea-creature and more stylish shag, and is quickly making its way around the internet as the latest trend, being seen all over Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok,” Darren Bain, lead stylist at Taylor Taylor London, told PopSugar.

The stylish cut is best for those with straight to wavy hair. As long as there is some length for shaggy layers, the cut can work for most lengths. It can be modified for medium length or for those with long locks. “The cut is a heavily textured look that uses shorter layers on the top of the head, critically maintaining length and volume, while thinner, longer lengths of hair are styled from underneath.” Hence the name, octopus haircut.

The cut may not be for those with curly hair, however. “Those with naturally voluminous curls can end up with an overly disconnected, almost wedge-type look,” Bain stated. For the curly girls, we recommend the wolf cut or a blunt, textured bob.

Styling the octopus haircut depends on personal preference. You can leave it undone or opt for a more manicured, styled blowout. “In generаl, dаily styling with smoothing аnd styling products аnd а round brush is required for the octopus cut,” Bain advised.