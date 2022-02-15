Sherri Shepherd In Talks For New Talk Show Amid Wendy Williams Health Concerns

After months of uncertainty, it has finally been announced that Wendy Williams will not be returning to our screens. The talk show host will not be appearing on any episodes for the remainder of the season, and it’s unknown whether her show will get another season.

Who Will Take Over For Williams?

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd, who stepped in to host a few episodes of Williams’ show, is in talks to get her own daytime talk show. Her show could potentially replace The Wendy Williams Show.

The Wendy Williams Show has been on the air for 13 seasons now, making it one of the biggest hits in daytime TV history. Williams in particular has become a fan-favorite online, with clips and photos from the show going viral.

However, the host has not appeared on her show at all during the current season due to health issues. Williams suffers from Graves’ disease and an autoimmune disorder. A source told Variety that, while it’s still unclear if Williams’ health issues will allow her to return, executives would be thrilled to have her back on the air.

“We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but she’s not returning this season,” a source close to Williams shared. If she does not decide to come back, the network would move ahead with Shepherd’s show.

Shepherd is one of many guest hosts that have stepped in for Williams, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Michael Rapaport, and Fat Joe. A source close to Williams said that the host is “incredibly grateful for all of the guest hosts who have held down the fort.”

Network Is Not Commenting On Williams’ Replacement

Even though the rumor mill is churning regarding Shepherd’s potential new show, there’s no official word yet. A spokesperson explained that they are not commenting on any speculation regarding Williams or Shepherd.

Earlier in the season, they released a statement in support of Williams, saying, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority.”

The statement continued, “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners, and advertisers.”

