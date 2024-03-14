Wendy Williams Hit With Federal Tax Lien Over $500K in Unpaid Taxes

Not long after the news broke about Wendy Williams’ frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis, the former talk show host was hit with a federal tax lien on one of her properties for owing $500,000 in unpaid taxes.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Williams’ NYC condo was the property hit with the lien. Records indicated that she had bought it for $4.5 million in 2021. She now owes the federal government $568,451.57.

It was further revealed that the half million balance resulted from Wendy Williams owing money for her federal taxes for 2019 and 2021. The lien was notably generated in Jan. 2024. It was recorded with the New York City Department of Finance last month.

The latest financial woes come just after the release of the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? Fans of the talk show host found out through the documentary that Williams was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Williams’ son Hunter Jr. revealed her illnesses are the result of her alcoholism. “I was able to really learn more about things going on with my mother internally,” he explained. “[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

Wendy Williams notably discovered she suffered from brain damage when she went to rehab in 2019. Her niece also said she knew something was wrong with Williams after she continued to forget memories and facts.

“But after seeing my aunt and really spending time with her in a state where she’s in right now, I quickly realized that things were just not normal,” Finnie stated. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Williams is reportedly living at a facility.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Huband Now Seeking Two Years of Unpaid Spousal Support

Meanwhile, William Willians’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is now looking to receive nearly two years of unpaid spousal support.

According to Today, Hunter filed the motion in the New Jersey Superior Court earlier this week. His legal team says Williams owes him nearly two years of spousal support that she has yet to pay following the former couple’s 2020 divorce.

Wendy Williams’ ex revealed he hasn’t received his spousal support payments since Jan. 2022. “This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses,” he stated in his filing. “And having been without this income for 23 months has affected me greatly.”