Washington 14-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Planning ‘Massacre’ At High School, Posted Map On TikTok

A Washington state 14-year-old boy, Mason Bently-Ray Ashby, is accused of planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Kennewick high school. Allegedly, Ashby posted a color-coded map of the high school, ahead of his planned “massacre.”

As reported by the Tri-City Herald, authorities began investigating the case after a Florida resident contacted the FBI on September 19. The person had alerted the bureau of an alleged TikTok video that showed a color-coded map with targets of Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington.

One day later, on September 20, the FBI contacted the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) and informed them of the situation, KEPR reported. Authorities managed to trace the TikTok post to Ashby’s home.

While executing a search warrant at the Benton County home, KPD officers found 24 firearms stored in safes. Additionally, officers allegedly found documents referencing school shootings and the color-coded map similar to the one seen on TikTok.

Map Found, Teen Arrested

However, the map was more detailed, with annotations that read, “10-47 – 11:25 AM peak students” and “Could shoot through windows,” police said. Additionally, KPD officers allegedly took computers, drugs, and a cellphone belonging to Ashby. They arrested the teen while executing the search warrant.

Videos and photos found in the teenager’s phone showed him handling guns inside his home, police said. Allegedly, one video showed him at Kamiakin High School, where he is a student, discussing his planned school shooting.

Police also allegedly found a manifesto discussing the planned “massacre.” It read, in part, “Hey, you found my manifesto. I am sure you will all be laughing at me by the time you figure out who I am and why I did what I did, especially you people on WPD. I wonder if you’ll find my accounts haha.”

Days after his arrest, Ashby’s grandparents found that one of their handguns was missing, the Tri-City Herald reported. An investigation determined that Ashby had allegedly been in possession of the gun while with two friends.

Court documents showed that one of the friends, Dylan Charles Carpenter, had texted Ashby’s other friend about disposing of the gun on September 22. Police arrested him on September 23. He later pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession, tampering with evidence, and making a false statement to police.

Mason Bently-Ray Ashby is charged wtih attempted murder with a gun enhancement, 11 counts of second-degree possession of handguns, and threat to harm property.

Reportedly, due to his age, authorities are unable to prosecute Ashby as an adult.