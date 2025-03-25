cain-velasquez-sentenced-to-prison-for-attempted-murder

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for a 2022 shooting involving a man accused of molesting his son.

On Monday, March 24, Velasquez was sentenced in Santa Clara County, California after pleading no contest last August to charges of attempted murder, felony assault, and other related firearm offenses. The district attorney’s office described the incident as a “vigilante shooting spree,” per the Associated Press.

Velasquez will receive credit for time already served.

In February 2022, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion fired several shots at a truck with three people inside. This included 46-year-old Harry Goularte, who is facing felony child molestation charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

Defense attorney Renee Hessling described the outcome as “bittersweet,” noting their hope had been to prevent Velasquez from serving time in prison.

Cain Velasquez Allegedly Pursued the Man Accused of Molesting His Son in an 11-Mile Car Chase

“Throughout it all, Cain has shown courage and strength of character,” Hessling detailed in a statement per the AP. “He has taken responsibility for his actions and has been held accountable. The sentence handed down today reflects the complexities of the situation and acknowledges the man behind the headlines.”

Less than a week before the shooting, Goularte was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old at his family’s daycare. He was released without bail and placed under house arrest. Officials said he was on his way to get an electronic monitoring bracelet when Velasquez attacked.

According to the district attorney’s office, Velasquez pursued Goularte in an 11-mile car chase, during which he opened fire on Goularte’s truck. While Goularte escaped unharmed, his stepfather, who was driving the vehicle, was struck twice.

Meanwhile, Velasquez has claimed he is suing Goularte and a family daycare for negligence and sexual battery related to an alleged assault on his child.

“We cannot put the law in our own hands,” Velasquez told Kingsbury, per the AP. “I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people, you know? Not just to people involved, but innocent people. I understand what I did, and I’m willing to do everything I have to, to pay that back.”

District Attorney Jeff Rosen also issued a statement about the sentencing.

“One man’s decision to take the law into his own hands left an innocent man wounded and endangered schoolchildren, teachers, and many others in our community,” Rosen said in the statement.

“If you want to do justice in Santa Clara County, please apply for a badge,” he added.