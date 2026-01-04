walt-disney-world-experiences-new-tragedy-with-body-discovered-in-parking-garage

Following a series of deaths that occurred at Walt Disney World, the famous amusement park is now experiencing a new tragedy – a body discovery.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating a death at the Disney Springs area of the Walt Disney World resort after an unidentified man was found dead in a parking garage.

Law enforcement officials reported in the “Calls for Services” page of the sheriff’s office website that officers responded to an incident at the shopping area’s Orange garage at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The dead body discovery is the latest in Walt Disney World’s tragic streak of deaths since October 2025. This past fall, five people were confirmed dead within the House of Mouse’s resort area, with the first death reported on Oct. 14.

Two of the five deaths were allegedly caused by suicide. The other three were medical concerns.

Walt Disney World Guests Witnessed Scary Incident During Indiana Jones Show

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World guests were left in shock after a terrifying incident during the Indiana Jones Epic Spectacular show at Hollywood Studios last week.

During the show, A crew member was injured trying to stop the famous boulder from hitting the audience. The prop reportedly weighs around 400 pounds.

Thankfully, the crew member tried to intervene to stop the boulder from rolling off the stage. However, he was knocked to the ground. Audience members and other staff rushed to help him.

“The cast member was able to walk but was bleeding on the head,” one alleged audience member posted on Reddit.

Other reports suggested that the man wasn’t seriously injured and received proper aid.

Following the incident, social media users praised the Walt Disney World cast member for his actions.

One Reddit user wrote, “When I was a kid, I got flattened by one of those oversized (like, 5’ diameter) beach balls they’d bring out in gym for Spider Soccer. From witness accounts, I looked just like this guy did. He fell from a higher height than I did, so he almost definitely has a concussion but probably nothing else. I hope.”

Another Reddit user added, “Based on how it was bouncing I think the railing would’ve stopped it. But obviously the dude was reacting in the moment. Also, it looks like nobody in the front rows move at all to try to get out of the way.”

