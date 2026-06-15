rod-stewart-ripped-for-canceling-concert-due-to-alleged-illness-but-still-attending-the-world-cup

Fans-turned-critics are coming after Rod Stewart for attending the World Cup after a concert cancellation.

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The music legend canceled his scheduled performance at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California, citing “health issues.”

In a statement to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Live National revealed that Stewart had a recurrence of a sinus infection. Stewart’s team later stated that he was suffering from an acute respiratory infection that led to laryngitis.

Stewart quickly took to social media and apologized for the cancellation. He also included a photo of himself on the venue’s stage while crew members dismantled his show’s set.

“Well, here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me,” he explained. “Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not.”

Stewart further shared, “I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately, it just wasn’t possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.”

However, Stewart later shared a video of himself with his sons, Liama nd Alastir, on a private jet.

“The boys and I are off to Boston to see our Scotland in the World Cup!” he declared. “No Scotland, no party.”

The music legend also pointed out that this is the first time Scotland has been in the World Cup since 1998.

“It’s been 28 years, so these kids, I’ve told them about it, but they’ve never been,” he explained in the video. “I’ve been to seven World Cups. So we want them to get through to the next round, and I’ll die a happy man. That would be great. C’mon Scotland!”

He ended the clip by repeatedly singing “No Schotland, no party!”

Fans Baffled by Stewart’s World Cup Post

Meanwhile, fans took to the comment section of Stewart’s post to call him out.

“Thought you were ill and cancelled your concert,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared their disappointment about the California show’s cancellation. “My family and I are super disappointed. Yesterday we traveled more than 4 hours fighting traffic from Orange County for nothing and then we see you happy speaking so well and clear in your private jet. Did you have laryngitis??????? We deserve a compensation for tickets, hotel and our time.”

A fellow fan then wrote, ‘Mr. Rod Stewart, you cancelled the concert at Chula Vista at the last minute, claiming acute respiratory infection and laryngitis. Hundreds perhaps thousands of ticket holders were at the parking entrance when they were turned away. I had driven from Orange County for 3 hours due to severe congestion on the 5 freeway, because my wife is a big fan and always wanted to see you in concert. I myself had to “watch” the USA- Paraguay game on my phone while driving, because the traffic was bumper to bumper and we were going less than 5mph.”