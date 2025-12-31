Runaway Boulder Careens Towards Audience At Disney World Indiana Jones Show, Crew Member Injured: See Video

Audiences at an Indiana Jones Epic Spectacular show at Walt Disney World in Florida got more excitement than they bargained for. The prop boulder from the show went off course and careened toward the audience.

A crew member was injured trying to stop the boulder. It’s unknown exactly when the incident happened. But the video has been making the rounds on social media sites like X and Reddit.

In the video, the boulder bounced off its ledge at the Indiana Jones show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The boulder, which thankfully was just a prop and not a real boulder, bounced towards the audience.

A crew member tried to intervene with the boulder. But he was knocked to the ground. Audience members and other staff rushed to his aid.

“The cast member was able to walk but was bleeding on the head,” one audience member posted on Reddit. Reports online suggested that the man wasn’t seriously injured and received proper aid.

NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. Disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2025

Indiana Jones Gone Wrong

The video drew plenty of responses from people online. One wrote of the Indiana Jones stunt gone wrong, “Well, he stopped it from going to the crowd. Hero in my opinion.”

Another wrote, “When I was a kid I got flattened by one of those oversized (like, 5’ diameter) beach balls they’d bring out in gym for Spider Soccer. From witness accounts, I looked just like this guy did. He fell from a higher height than I did, so he almost definitely has a concussion but probably nothing else. I hope.”

And another said, “Based on how it was bouncing I think the railing would’ve stopped it. But obviously the dude was reacting in the moment. Also, it looks like nobody in the front rows move at all to try to get out of the way.”

Several pointed out that issues with the Indiana Jones show have happened in the past.

One commented, “This happened when we watched the show in 2022, though no one tried to stop it, it just hit the wall in front of the audience and rolled back and some guys casually walked over and picked up and placed it back on the slope.”



Another also wrote, “This has been a problem for at least 3 years and they haven’t gotten a solution? This seems reckless.”

Finally, another said, “The shows been running multiple times a day since 1989, I’m sure it’s been happening from day one 🙈 Depends how much force the ball is pushed it seems, too much and it derails.”