Hootie & the Blowfish Star Darius Rucker Arrested on Minor Drug Charges in Tennessee

Darius Rucker, the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, has reportedly been arrested for a minor drug offense in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, Rucker was arrested in Williamson County on Thursday, Feb. 1. Along with the minor drug charge, he was booked on three other separate charges. All of which have been deemed misdemeanors. Two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law.

After being booked at the Williamson County Jail at around 1 p.m. ET, Darius Rucker was released on a $10,500 bond approximately one hour later. TMZ noted that it is unclear what led to Rucker’s arrest. The musician’s attorney, Mark Puryear, told the media outlet, “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

Rucker previously spoke about his struggles with drugs and alcohol in the early years of his career. In 2013, he told the Los Angeles Times, “Doing drugs and drinking every night – I’ve done that. Trust me, I’ve done enough for everybody. And it’s just not how I want to live anymore.”

Darius Rucker Opens Up About Hootie & the Blowfish, Why Charleston is So Important to the Band

During a recent interview with M/LUX, Darius Rucker spoke about how Charleston is so important to his group, Hootie & the Blowfish.

“I met this kid one day, who said he played guitar and we started a band that became Hootie,” Rucker explained. “I’ve been a lead singer for 37 years and gotten to go all over the world and see so many great and wonderful places, but Charleston is where it all started.”

Darius Rucker also said that inspiration is all over Charleston. “It’s a great walking city,” he pointed out. “You get out and just walk around downtown and see so many things that inspired me.”

Rucker previously opened up to the Charleston City Paper about his love for the city as well. “I feel about Charleston the same way Springsteen felt about New Jersey,” he stated. “I don’t think he ever sat down and said, ‘I’m going to make the whole world know I’m from Jersey.’ But it happens when you sing about where you’re from and who you are.”

Darius Rucker then said that Charleston is so embedded in his music and who he is. “It’s so much a part of me.”

His love for Charleston runs so deep, that he named his contemporary county album, Charleston, SC 1966. “I knew I was going to name one of my records for Charleston one day.”