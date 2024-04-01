Vontae Davis, Former NFL Star, Dead at 35

Former NFL star Vontae Davis, who retired in 2018, has passed away in Southwest Ranches, Florida at the age of 35. Davis’ body was discovered on Monday morning in a residence belonging to Davis’ grandmother, Adaline Davis, according to Miami’s Fox affiliate WSVN.

Police in Davie, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, reported to a medical emergency at Davis’ residence on Monday morning. Unfortunately, Vontae Davis was found deceased upon their arrival. The cause of death remains undisclosed pending the results of the autopsy. Authorities mentioned in a statement that the investigation is ongoing.

Over his 10-season NFL career, the cornerback competed for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. Davis famously retired in the middle of a game in 2018.

Davis, playing for the Bills, put on his street clothes, left the stadium, and retired per Sports Illustrated. “This isn’t how I pictured retiring from the NFL,” he said at the time. “But today on the field, reality hit me and hard. I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Past Teams and Friends Pay Tribute to Vontae Davis

The Bills paid tribute to their former player on X (formerly Twitter). “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis,” they wrote. “We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 1, 2024

The Miami Dolphins also paid tribute to Davis. “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time,” they wrote on X.

TMZ reported that Bobby Maze, a childhood friend of Davis, shared the news of his friend’s passing on Facebook. “Life will never be the same without my brother,” Maze wrote. “Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo.”

“You beat the odds, you made it,” he added. “You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this.”

Miami drafted Davis in the first round of the 2009 draft. He later moved to the Colts before the 2012 season, where he excelled for a few seasons. Following the 2017 season, he transitioned to the Bills but only played in one game for them.

In 121 games, Davis achieved 22 interceptions and 395 tackles. His standout performances led to Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.