Reviewers Rave This Affordable Volumizing Product Makes Thin Hair Looks Twice As Full

To mousse or not to mousse? And with hairspray at the helm, is it really necessary? Well, it depends on whether you intend to use the best product available. If so, mousse is your hair’s best friend, as it is able to hold, define, and most importantly, volumize.

Among millions of hair products available, mousse has become the gold standard of the hair care routine. But there is one mousse in particular that has become the holy grail of volumizing products: John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam.

It is possible to lift and add volume with any mousse. Nevertheless, John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam will masterfully help those even with the thinnest and finest hair to achieve celebrity-worthy volume.

According to the brand, its specific formula incorporates Air Silk Technology, which gives hair a fuller, softer, more flexible look. Furthermore, because the ultra-weight volumizing mousse is a light and airy foam, hair will never feel stiff or heavy after use. So, along with your thicker, fuller hair, you’ll always feel glamorous without feeling weighed down.

It may seem like this hair product should cost an arm and a leg, but you’ll be shocked to learn that it only costs under $7–and shoppers cannot get enough of it!

John Frieda Volume Life Air Whipped Foam Will Give You Thicker Hair

Over 11,000 five-star reviews later, the John Frieda Volume Lift Air Whipped Foam is Amazon’s number one seller in hair styling gels. Many reviewers have been blown away by the volumizing effects of John Frieda’s products.

“I have used just about every product for fine hair to get volume there is–this is absolutely the BEST I’ve found!” One reviewer writes. “I have used very pricey stuff, cheap stuff, whatever would promise to do it and none of it worked. At best you would get a little volume but it would be gone in an hour. This smells fresh, you don’t have use a lot, it doesn’t seem to build up, and it holds.”

Another user praised the product, saying “I’ll never use anything else,” after explaining they had very fine thinning hair. Similarly, another reviewer said, “after suffering substantial hair loss after severe scalp psoriasis, I’ve been trying different hairdryers/styling wands and hair products to boost the look of fullness. The 1″ Frieda hot airbrush and this product have given a substantial lift to my hair (fine, slightly below shoulder length). I am very pleased with the result, and will continue to use it.”

So, given that shoppers love this mousse so much, is it just as easy to apply?

How To Use John Frieda Volume Life Air Whipped Foam

Applying John Frieda Volume Life Air Whipped Foam is incredibly easy. Simply shake the can well, and dispense some foam into the palm of your hand. Then apply the volumizing mousse to towel-dried hair. Finish by blowdrying and styling until your hair reaches the desired volume. Enjoy your luscious locks!

