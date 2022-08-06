Reduce Breakage And Speed Up Dry Time Post Shower With This One Handy Item￼

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’re still using a regular bath towel to dry your hair, you could be causing undue damage to your hair. When your hair is wet, it’s super fragile and vulnerable. Using a coarse bath towel on top of everything else we do to our hair (living with the same ponytail daily, anyone?) can make even the prettiest hair look terrible.

Regular towels rough up the cuticles of the hair, leaving it frizzy and prone to breakage. I’ve definitely been there. Before I found out about this new way of drying my hair, my locks were at their frizziest.

Enter microfiber, a versatile fabric with a variety of uses. Microfiber makes great cleaning cloths and comfy sheets, and they can even save your vulnerable wet hair from damage.

RELATED: 7 Ways You’re Secretly Damaging Your Hair On A Daily Basis

The VOLO Hero Microfiber Hair Towel was an Allure Best of Beauty award winner in 2021, and it’s easy to see why. This ingenious towel is super absorbent while still incredibly lightweight. Because of its featherlight feel, this towel won’t pull down hair like a normal bath towel (which just causes more damage).

The VOLO towel uses high-quality microfiber that keeps frizz at bay and dries hair 50% faster than a normal towel. Just gently twist the hair into the towel, and secure it in the back with a snug, comfortable strap. In addition to being incredibly convenient to use, this handy towel is also great for all hair types, including long or thick hair.

The plush towel has a ton of positive reviews and a high rating on Amazon. Get yourself one and one for a girlfriend—neither of you will be disappointed. Just take it from one reviewer, who said they were ordering several more.

“LOVE my VOLO towel,” they wrote. “The soft texture makes it a pleasure to wrap your head post-shampoo. The pink is a nice color, [the] edging is nice, fastening spot is solid logoed heavy elastic (nice). Have been looking for the right towel for a long time. Highly recommend.”

Another reviewer raved about its longevity. “I had bought one for myself and loved it so much I bought one for my mom as a gift! She loves it, too. The material is so soft, and I have washed it so much, and it hasn’t broken down at all. Had for two years and looks as good as the day I bought it.”

Making this one small change in your routine will have your tresses looking soft, healthy, and frizz-free.

More From Suggest