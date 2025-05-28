Virginia Teen Accused Of Killing Man Claims The Victim Kicked His Tesla

An 18-year-old Virginia teen, Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba, has been accused of killing 39-year-old Jason Hann during a confrontation in Herndon. Allegedly, Shirinipaziziba told police that he shot Hann after he kicked his Tesla and reached for his waistband.

According to the Herndon Police Department (HPD), the incident took place on Friday, May 23, on Elden Street, near a shopping center. At around 9:40 p.m., police officers received a call about a “disorderly male subject.” NBC News reported that the subject was “jumping in and out of the roadway.”

While talking with Fox 5, one witness said that the subject attempted to stop traffic on Elden Street.

“I saw the person stopping the vehicle, and he’s not letting other cars pass by,” the witness told the outlet. “And when he tried to pass by, he’s acting weird. He’s trying to stop them forcefully not to go. Not to move.”

Moments later, however, Shirinipaziziba called 911 and allegedly claimed that he had shot the subject, Hann. Upon arrival, responding officers found Hann, provided first aid, and emergency services eventually rushed him to a local hospital. Shortly after, Jason Hann succumbed to his injuries.

Fatal Shooting

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Shirinipaziziba told police that Hann had jumped in front of his Tesla while he was driving. At one point, Hann began kicking his vehicle. Shirinipaziziba also allegedly claimed that the victim “kicked the mirror and appeared to reach to his waistband.”

The witness who talked with Fox 5 also recalled driving in the opposite lane of Shirinipaziziba. Allegedly, he saw how Hann kicked or tried to kick one of the vehicles, possibly Shirinipaziziba’s. Moments later, he heard a pop.

Shirinipaziziba drew his Glock 27 9mm handgun and shot Hann a single time, according to the court documents. The suspect remained at the scene, and, according to the New York Post, the victim, Hann, did not have a weapon on him. According to HPD’s Sgt. David Forbach, two weapons were recovered from Shirinipaziziba’s Tesla.

Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba was taken into custody. Following interviews, he was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.