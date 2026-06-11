cop-found-guilty-after-having-sex-with-woman-he-had-arrested

A New York City cop has been found guilty of having sexual relations with a woman he arrested hours earlier.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the police officer Matthew Lambert pleaded guilty to three counts of official misconduct and one count of receiving unlawful gratuities during his court hearing on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to complete counseling, and given 100 hours of community service.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued a statement about the case. “The defendant’s disturbing conduct is unacceptable for a member of law enforcement.”

It was reported that Lambert first joined the New York City Police Department in 2014. He was promoted to detective in 2022. However, things took a turn for the worse in his career in early 2024. He began to make advances towards women in cases he was part of.

While investigating a missing package incident, Lambert allegedly used his department phone to send personal messages to the woman who reported the theft. Prosecutors say Lambert had made comments to the woman that were irrelevant to the case, including asking if others had told her she looks young for her age, and even suggested going out for some drinks.

The woman ended up blocking his number. He then turned his attention to a victim in an assault case that occurred around the same time, calling her “absolutely beautiful” in a text message.

In May of that same year, Lambert was investigating a petit larceny arrest. He told the woman he was arresting that he could release her with a desk appearance ticket rather than book her. He then showed her a photo of his private body parts, issued the ticket, and left the station with her.

The Officer Texted the Woman Hours After He Released Her From Custody

Hours after he released her, Lambert texted the woman asking if she wanted him to come over. He then drove to her residence, where the duo engaged in sexual relations in his vehicle.

Lambert texted her after the encounter, “You’re so cool,” and then thanked her for “hanging out.”

The officer resigned from the New York Police Department last year after details about his misconduct were revealed.

Continuing to speak about the case, Braggs said, “In addition to sending extremely inappropriate messages to victims while he was investigating their cases, he abused his power to engage in a sexual encounter with a woman he had arrested just hours earlier. This is not how anyone should be treated – whether a victim, witness, or person accused of a crime.”

Lambert is now barred from seeking recertification as a police officer in New York City.