Virginia Man Playing Xbox Gave Infant Daughter A Brain Bleed For Interrupting His Gaming

A 27-year-old Virginia man, La’Shaun Quintae Holloway, will spend decades behind bars for beating his 2-month-old daughter to death. Reportedly, Holloway gave his daughter a brain bleed for interrupting his Xbox gaming session with her crying.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Holloway was sentenced to 50 years. Thirty of the 50 will be served behind bars, with Holloway serving the remaining 20 suspended.

Holloway was previously convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse following a three-day trial in August.

Reportedly, the incident took place on December 20, 2019. At the time, La’Shaun Quintae Holloway was looking after his two-month-old daughter, who has not been publicly named.

However, at one point, family members heard Holloway yelling “obscenities” at the baby over an Xbox headset. The baby’s crying suddently stopped, and she was found unresponsive shortly after.

After arriving at the hospital, the 2-month-old was put on life support. Days later, tragically, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Horrifying Discovery

Doctors found that the girl had suffered a staggering 26 rib fractures in various stages of healing. Furthermore, she had suffered a fractured clavicle, a skull fracture, bruising on her chest wall and to the skull area surrounding her eyes, as well as an “extensive brain bleed.”

It was determined by medical professionals at the time that the infant girl had suffered the injuries as a result of “abusive head trauma.”

The press release detailed that Holloway has various prior convictions relevant to the case. He was convicted of child abuse and neglect following an incident in Chesapeake. Holloway was also convicted in that case of felony eluding police, felony hit and run, and DUI.

Additionally, the 27-year-old had other convictions of carrying a concealed weapon – second offense, petit larceny, and failure to appear, in addition to a juvenile adjudication of grand larceny.

The release detailed that the details surrounding the case, including the extent of the baby’s injuries, her age, and the overall “brutality of the murder,” led to a sentence that exceeds the “high-end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines.” Those guidelines recommend a sentence of no more than 23 years and 8 months.