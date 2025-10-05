Wisconsin Man Accused Of Nearly Killing 6-Week-Old Didn’t Think He Had Abused Newborn

A 35-year-old Wisconsin father, William Paul Page, is accused of inflicting severe injuries on his 6-week-old son, who suffered multiple bone fractures. Allegedly, when he was arrested, Page told the police that he didn’t believe he had abused his newborn son.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 11, the extent of the newborn boy’s injuries was discovered on September 29. Page’s wife reportedly brought their son to a local hospital in Neenah. At the time, the boy had suffered injuries to his mouth.

However, the child reportedly suffered from multiple severe injuries. These include seven rib fractures, a clavicle fracture, fractures to both of his femurs, a wrist fracture, eye hemorrhage, and a chest contusion, as per the complaint.

When prompted, the mother allegedly told the police that she had seen Page strike their 6-week-old in the chest. This instance of abuse had occurred a week before he arrived at the hospital, police alleged. Additionally, she described Page’s “angry outbursts,” which occurred whenever he looked after the boy, the complaint added.

‘Angry Outbursts’

Police interviewed Page, and he allegedly admitted to his outbursts by saying he had “Punched walls, hit doors, slammed doors, hit my bedside table,” and beaten a wall to “release anger.” Additionally, he also said he yelled at his wife during his “emotional outbursts,” the complaint said.

The police asked whether the 6-week-old’s colic and his subsequent crying caused him to become angry. He said that his son’s “high-pitched” crying would make him “snap” in anger. Page also said that he wanted to get back on his “medication,” according to the complaint.

Then, Page allegedly admitted that he had often held his son to his chest until the boy went limp. Specifically, he would make him go limp “maybe once every four or five times,” the document said.

When asked if he thought his son’s injuries could have been fatal, Page allegedly said that it was “possible.” However, he did say he didn’t mean to, according to the document.

Following the interview, police officers told Page he was arrested for physical abuse of a child. Page, however, allegedly uttered, “I don’t know why this is considered abuse…this isn’t intentional.”

William Paul Page is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing great bodily harm, and strangulation and suffocation. As per Law & Crime, he is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.