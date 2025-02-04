4-Year-Old Dies After Heinous Abuse From Family, Including Being ‘Bound in Plastic Wrap and Packing Tape’

A tragic case of abuse in Virginia has left a 4-year-old boy dead, with three of his family members arrested.

Detectives in Prince William County have revealed in a press release that a young boy and his 5-year-old sister endured prolonged abuse and neglect at the hands of their primary caregivers, who were also their family members.

Authorities responded to the Regency Apartments in Manassas, Virginia, on January 19 following reports of an unconscious child. The investigation revealed that emergency services were contacted after a 4-year-old boy was discovered unresponsive.

First responders performed CPR on the boy and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered that the boy and his sister were frequently restrained with plastic wrap and packing tape. The boy’s autopsy later revealed severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Both children were reportedly subjected to consistent deprivation of food and water.

Three Family Members Were Arrested Following the Death of 4-Year-Old

On Wednesday, January 29, authorities arrested Rebecca Ann Romero, 53, Shanyah Elizabeth Dilda, 22, and Kemmilyn Anita Wade, 18.

Romero and Dilda have been charged with aggravated murder.

Meanwhile, all three family members face additional charges of felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect, according to authorities. They are all currently being held without bond.

Each defendant is from Manassas, a town about 30 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

According to charging documents obtained by the Prince William Times, the defendants took on primary responsibility for the children after their parents left them in their care in August 2023.

According to police, text messages reportedly exchanged between Romero and Dilda reveal discussions about the boy being restrained with a plastic bag while in the bathtub. The messages allegedly indicate that Dilda was frustrated when the boy managed to free himself from the bag to eat candy and a banana, per the charging documents.

In a photo taken on January 18, police say the boy was wrapped in plastic from his shoulders to his toes, taped to a mattress covered in garbage bags, with a pillow taped to the mattress covering his head.

A 5-year-old girl and two older children, aged 12 and 14, were placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Due to the boy’s age, police have not released his identity. Further information has yet to be disclosed.