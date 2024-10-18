‘Violent Scream’ Came From Liam Payne’s Room Prior to His Tragic Death at 31

A guest at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires recalled hearing a shocking commotion from Liam Payne’s room before his death.

A guest at the same property as Payne reported hearing “a really loud, violent scream” emanating from the One Direction alum’s room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, just before he fell from his third-floor balcony.

The hotel guest told People they heard “a lot of noise” coming from Payne’s room. They noted a ruckus akin to “heavy lifting” or “banging.”

“I thought it was construction. I thought they were working on the room,” the hotel guest recalled to the outlet Thursday.

The witness reported seeing hotel staff frequently entering and exiting Payne’s room, claiming there was “more noise” around 4:30 p.m. Moments into the commotion, the guest recounted hearing the “loud, violent scream.”

The hotel patron recounted that he “heard sirens”. However, they didn’t piece everything together until he “came down the elevator” and saw that the entire street was lined with police cars.

First Responders Found Liam Payne’s Hotel Room in Disarray

Payne passed away on October 16 at the age of 31. Initially, officials reported that he “had jumped from the balcony of his room” at CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Meanwhile, the autopsy states that he had fallen.

Responding officers discovered that Payne’s hotel room had been trashed. Photos revealed a smashed television, a half-filled glass of champagne, and drug paraphernalia strewn across the room and bathroom.

The coroners reported that 25 injuries found during the autopsy were consistent with those resulting from a fall from a height. They noted that the “head injuries were sufficient to cause death”. They also said that “internal and external hemorrhages” in the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs also played a significant role in Payne’s demise.

Furthermore, they noted that “no defensive injuries were found” and that there were no indications of involvement from any third parties.

The prosecutor’s office overseeing the case announced in a statement that the toxicology report is still forthcoming.

Wayne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey. He shares the child with his ex-partner, Cheryl, the singer from Girls Aloud.