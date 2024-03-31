padres-fan-slaps-giants-fan-in-the-face-at-mlb-game-in-wild-video

America’s favorite pastime got a black eye in San Diego on Friday night when a woman in a Padres jersey slapped a man in a Giants jersey. Footage from the Padres’ defeat against the Giants captures a woman expressing her frustration towards two men sporting Giants jerseys in the right-field stands.

The woman boldly approached the two men, flipping double birds pressed directly to one of their faces while passionately shouting, “F–k you!”

Before stomping off, she swiftly delivered a resounding slap to one of the men. This stirred up quite a commotion among the crowd and caught the Giants fan off guard, leaving him wide-eyed and mouth agape.

Upon turning around, the man who had been slapped retaliated by shoving her down the steps. Subsequently, another Padres fan stepped in, defending the woman by confronting the two Giants fans in the aftermath. Of course, the NSFW footage made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Following a moment of unrest, the atmosphere seemed to settle, prompting fans to refocus on the baseball game. The subject of the fans’ commotion remains a mystery, leaving uncertainty about whether law enforcement intervened to resolve the issue.

Social Media Reacts to The Padres Fan Slapping the Giants Fan

As usual, the Padres fan’s mighty slap against the face of a Giants fan was analyzed more closely than the Zapruder film online. Many X users simply went for the most low-hanging fruit. “Stay classy San Diego”, many fans quipped upon seeing the footage. Of course, this is a famous line from the classic comedy, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

“You can tell baseball season is back,” another fan joked about the season kicking off. Other MLB fans couldn’t help but throw shade at both the Padres and the Giants over the slap. “What being a fan of borderline lottery teams does to someone…”, a baseball lover wrote.

Some X users found humor in the lack of response to the powerful slap versus the shove in response. “So corny how nobody stepped in when she slapped him, but everyone rushed over once he gave her a push,” one onlooker noted.

San Diego kicked off its season on March 20 with a two-game series against the Dodgers in Seoul. They secured a win in the first game of a four-game series against San Francisco on Thursday but have since lost the following two games.

The showdown culminates in the series finale this Sunday at 4:10 p.m.