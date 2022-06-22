This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand Is Running A Secret Summer Sandal Sale With Deals Up To 50% Off

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Celeb-inspired fashion can be fun to try—until it’s time to face a celeb-worthy price tag. Finding a comparable dupe that doesn’t also cost an arm and a leg can seem near impossible. But luckily, the Suggest team spotted a killer sale you won’t want to miss.

Vince Camuto is well-loved and well-worn by celebs like Eva Longoria, Carrie Underwood, and Jessica Alba. While we already knew this brand made amazingly durable and chic winter boots, it also specializes in stylish sandals perfect for summer.

And thanks to its secret summer sale going on now through June 29, you don’t need an A-list celebrity status to enjoy these breezy styles. The sale includes deals up to 50% off—here are some of our favorites.

From Poolside To Patio Dining

Vince Camuto’s Evolet Thong Slide is the perfect blend of casual and chic. It’s the ideal sandal for when you want the comfort and informality of a flip-flop and the polished look of a sandal. They transition effortlessly from poolside to dinner to after-dinner hot tub sesh.

These jelly sandals (yep, like the ones you had when you were a kid) stay with the times by featuring trendy, chunky chain details. The PVC slides are available in seven summery colors, from classic black to vibrant raspberry magenta.

A Little Classic, A Little Modern

VC’s Shamira Sandal blends several summer trends into one effortlessly chic sandal. These breezy mules feature an eye-catching weave detail on the upper and a flirty narrow strap across the toe.

The block heel is low enough to be comfortable while still adding a bit of height. A square open toe not only provides extra wiggle room for your tootsies, but it’s also a vogue callback to the styles of the 1990s. The Shamira is available in black, cream, brown, coral, and metallic gold.

One of the best parts of summer is having an excuse to wear fun, flirty sandals. The Ariah Sandal is exactly that—romantic, sexy, fun, and a little eccentric. The eye-catching braided upper frames the foot in four available colors, while a zippered back makes getting in and out of these shoes a breeze.

Moreover, the heel does double-duty as both a functional and figure-flattering feature. The wide base makes these 3.75-inch heels surprisingly easy to walk in. And the towering stacked heel gives the illusion of longer, leaner legs. Keep it simple in black, or opt for sandstone, a bohemian mix of corals and tans.

Full Coverage (Without The Extra Material)

Of course, flirty sandals can be fun. But if you’re like me and aren’t a huge fan of showing off your feet, they can be stressful, too. Luckily, I found a solution with Vince Camuto’s Jenabie Mule. Available in three colors and currently $20 off, these unique sandals are sure to be your next wardrobe staple.

Two twisted leather straps form a unique and eye-catching upper, but style isn’t their only function. Thanks to the wide twist, you can enjoy ample coverage without the extra material (read: heat). These stylish shoes also feature a square-toe and a perfectly walkable, 3-inch block heel.

These Sandals Stay Adventure-Ready

Sandals can get a bad rep for being flimsy and unsupportive. And while many of them certainly are, Vince Camuto’s Baminda Wedges are not one of them. These sandals are the ideal blend of stylish and comfortable, perfect for long summer days where you accidentally end up walking 5+ miles.

Whether you’re headed to brunch, the museum, the boardwalk, or a hot date, these shoes are the perfect addition to your look. They’re available in three colors, including black snake print, ivory, and rosey, dark buff. The 3-inch heel lengthens the leg, while the leather ankle and toe straps keep you safe and secure for whatever summer adventure gets thrown your way.

Vince Camuto’s secret summer sale won’t last forever. Snag a pair of celeb-approved sandals for up to half the price now, and start strutting your way through the rest of summer.

