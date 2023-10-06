Croc’s Cowboy Boots Launches In October, Yay Or Nay?

Giddy up, partners. The Croc cowboy boot, lovingly coined the “Croot,” is coming in late October.

If you’re behind on fashion trends, Crocs have had a major resurgence this past year. From elevated looks including the platform Mega Crush Clog, to comfy essentials like the Classic Clog, it seems like everyone is jumping on the spongy shoe bandwagon.

But if you want to stand out (and we know you do), Crocs recently announced their newest Western-themed boot offering. The brand touted that the new style is said to be inspired by their customer base, namely Gen Z shoppers.

Despite the campy boots being composed of Croc’s proprietary cushioned “Croslite” material, the brand spared no details in their creation. With two silver spurs, a faux-leather shaft with real white embroidery, and a scaly vamp, the boot will have Croc fans singing, “Cowboy take me away!”

To Croot Or Not To Croot?

As a Croc-connoisseur and Western fashion enthusiast, I may be biased—I love the boots. However, social media doesn’t know what to make of the brand’s new footwear. While some fans of Crocs have praised the brand for their creativity, others abhor the boot.

“Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in croots!” one fan enthusiastically replied to the brand’s official Tweet.

Another Twitter user replied, “I need these !!!”

“This is an abomination,” a third Twitter user replied, clearly not a fan of the “Croot.”

Crocs’ new release is alongside the brand’s long-running “Croctober” celebration, where the company offers a limited-edition style every year during October.

Tongue-in-cheek styles are nothing new to the brand, either. In the past, Crocs has collaborated with brands including DreamWorks on a Shrek clog, 7-Eleven on a convenience store-branded shoe, and Taco Bell on a sandal collection.

Available starting October 23 for a limited time only, the Croc’s new Cowboy Boot is priced at $120. The shoes will be sold online and in stores. Fans anxiously awaiting the drop can sign up for updates on when the shoe releases here.

I, for one, will certainly be adding the shoes to my cart and boot-scootin’ to the checkout. After all, if you ain’t Crockin’, you ain’t rockin’.