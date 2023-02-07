Screw Fashion Rules: You Can Wear Black And Blue Together, Even If Your Mother Says It Looks Like A Bruise

If you’re over 40, you’ve probably had your fill of fashion rules. You likely grew up following certain style norms: Don’t mix black and brown, no white after Labor Day, and absolutely no mixing prints!

Well, we’re over all the rules and regulations when it comes to style, especially with regard to those guidelines on how you should be dressing at 30, 40, 50, etc. Fashion is all about self-expression, and that includes pairing together whatever colors you choose. Now, designer Ripley Rader is taking on one common outdated fashion “law.”

It’s long been the rule that navy (or any shade of blue) and black shouldn’t be worn together. Even though this “rule” has been debunked over and over again with countless chic ensembles that have combined the two beautifully, it’s still a widely-held belief. But Rader believes in the pairing so much, she even devoted one of her Instagram styling sessions to the topic.

She kicked off the reel by talking about her personal love of the navy/black color combo. “I grew up in the South,” she explained, “and they would always say it looked like a bruise, which I think is funny. But I love it, and I think it’s a really chic combination.”

In the video, she wore a pair of black wide-leg ankle-length pants with a navy turtleneck, a black oversized blazer, and white kicks. For dressier occasions, she demonstrated how to elevate the outfit by changing out the white sneakers for black heeled boots or black patent pumps. The outfit looks simple yet put-together and exudes confidence.

The same can be said for many outfits that have employed the same color pairing. Here are some of our favorites.

From the ruffled navy top down to the black combat boots and everything in between, we are smitten with this fun look!

This outfit screams comfort without losing any style points. The pleated skirt, comfy sweater, and white sneakers are pulled together with a fab Coach belt bag.

These bright blue trousers make for the perfect bold pop of color in this black-and-blue ensemble.

We love a good neutral-colored combo. A caramel-colored sweater draped over a navy top with black trousers and white Veja sneakers looks casual and amazingly chic.

Navy-and-black oversized everything? Especially when you need to bundle up for those cold, dreary winter days? Yes, please!