Viewers Are Mad About the Lip Synching During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Again This Year

Gather around everyone for the annual tradition of folks throwing tantrums because performers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lip-sync.

Obviously, performers at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lip-sync because live performances are challenging due to the loud crowd (literally millions in attendance), weather conditions (it’s raining this year), and noise from parade floats.

Guys, it would be an epic debacle if every performer attempted to perform live.

Regardless of the logical explanation of the lip-syncing, parade watchers were swift and merciless with their critiques of performers like Billy Porter, Alicia Keys and a host of Broadway stars.

“This has to be the last year of Lip Synching at the Macy’s Day Parade it has hit an all time low!” one onlooker declared.

“The lip syncing in the Macy’s Parade performers is the worst. I’d rather hear a breathless struggle performance than this,’ another fan wrote alongside a GIF of a disappointed Michael Scott.

The lip syncing in the Macy’s Parade performers is the worst. I’d rather hear a breathless struggle performance than this. pic.twitter.com/BBbWNYouVA — Kam Walker (@KamWalker) November 28, 2024

“The Thanksgiving Parade needs to CHANGE!” another passionate parade lover declared. “@Macys … put cameras all Over the balloons, reduce the number of broadway shows- no one wants to see them, stop the lip syncing soooo many changes needed.”

“I miss when performers had to actually perform,” another parade watcher bemoaned.” Like you got the big bucks for withstanding the weather and giving your best performance regardless. Like talent, you know? Every single performer in the Macys parade is lip syncing.”

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Fans Defend Lip Synching Performers, ‘Part of the Charm!’

However, many parade watchers defended the blatant lip-syncing.

One fan pushed back with, “friendly reminder lip syncing at the macys parade is normal and says nothing about the persons abilities.”

Another fan sympathized with how terrible the waether in NYC is this morning. According to them, ain’t nobody got time to really sing when it’s drizzling and cold.

“And why y’all acting like nobody’s lip syncing in this miserable ass weather? That’s what required sometimes,” they clapped back.

Honestly, though, it seems a lot of folks essentially hate-watch the parade in part FOR the lip-syncing.

“The blatant lip synching in the Macy’s thanksgiving day parade will always be my favorite. They don’t even try,’ one onlooker quipped. Another cringe fan agreed, writing” “the lip syncing at the macy’s parade gets worse and worse every year and i love it.”

I’ll be thinking about this performance for a long time. The lip syncing, the smudged lipstick, the overly sexualized performance at the family friendly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. An icon truly. pic.twitter.com/utBmfG9sZS — Danielle Peterson (@danyellpeterson) November 28, 2024

“Ok first of all literally everyone lipsyncs at the Macy’s Parade. Thats part of the charm!” another fan insisted.