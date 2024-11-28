Minnie Mouse Makes Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Debut

It took nearly 100 years, but Minnie Mouse finally made her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut with a new ballon.

For the first time in the parade’s nearly century-long history, Mickey Mouse’s better half will be featured as one of the 22 balloons in this year’s festivities.

On November 27, 2024, in New York City, workers inflated the Minnie Mouse balloon as part of the preparations for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products, hyped up Minnie’s Thanksgiving Parade rollout.

“Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Anderson said in an official press release, per People.

The new Minnie Mouse balloon gracefully floats above New York City during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Minnie’s debut as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade comes as she approaches her 100th birthday. She first appeared in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie. Of course, Minnie Mouse has previously graced the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, appearing as a costumed character alongside Mickey Mouse on the Disney float.

Minnie Mouse’s Ballon Floating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in All of Her Glory

Meanwhile, Disney Parks posted footage of Minnie Mouse’s ballon debut over on X (formerly Twitter).

Of course, denizens of the internet had a lot to say about Minnie’s big debut.

“I can’t believe this is Minnie’s first debut! So exciting!” one Disney fan gushed. “How did it take 98 years for Minnie Mouse to get a balloon,’ a second person bemoaned. “Minnie Mouse being featured for the first time in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a giant leap for feminism,” a third onlooker quipped.

Of course, Minnie will not be the only newcomer at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She will be joined by five other debuting balloons: Spider-Man, Marshall from PAW Patrol, Goku from the Dragon Ball series, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, and a unique balloon featuring both Extraordinary Noorah and the Elf on the Shelf.