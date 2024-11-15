video-shows-terrifying-turbulence-throwing-passengers-from-seats-in-north-atlantic-flight

Butt-clenching footage shows passengers screaming during wild turbulence on a flight, with a woman nearly hitting the cabin ceiling. In the harrowing footage, a bottle is sent sailing past the wild-eyed passenger.

Recently released footage shows passengers on a Scandinavian Airlines flight heading to Miami, which had to turn back on Thursday night because of intense turbulence. The incident violently jolted the aircraft, causing passengers to be thrown from their seats.

“Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]!” one passenger captioned the clip posted to TikTok. “Thought we would die.”

Images of the aftermath shared on X (formerly Twitter) revealed debris scattered across the cabin floor.

Despite the utter chaos, no one appears to have been harmed in the flight.

A Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson reported that there were no serious injuries among passengers or crew on the flight that returned to Europe for damage inspection.

“Following such turbulence, standard safety procedures require a thorough inspection of the aircraft,” a spokesperson told The New York Post.

The flight, which had departed from Stockholm at approximately 12:55 PM local time en route to Miami, encountered severe turbulence over Greenland. This forced the aircraft to promptly return across the Atlantic, according to the airline.

The flight, typically lasting nine hours, was redirected back to Copenhagen, Denmark, where technicians are evaluating it for any potential damage. The airline indicated that if the flight had proceeded to Miami—lacking adequate space and personnel for an inspection—the aircraft would have been grounded for an extended period, resulting in multiple cancellations.

According to the airline, standard safety protocols require a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft after experiencing extreme turbulence. The passengers were provided overnight accommodations and have all been rebooked on alternative flights by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, many denizens of the internet weighed in on the harrowing footage as it spread across social media.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is your captain. You are now free to fly about the cabin,” one Instagram user quipped after seeing the video. “If only there was a product that kept people securely in their seats hmmmm,’ another user joked at the apparent lack of seatbelts in use.

“Whenever they landed, I’m sure they were out of alcohol,” a third person quipped.

Yet another person wondered if the true star of the video made it out without any damage.

“I wanna know if the bottle is ok,’ they wrote.