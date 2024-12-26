Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Does Yoga Poses in Tiny Red Swimsuit and Santa Hat: See the Pics!

It was a tropical Christmas for Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart. The beauty stripped down to play skimpy Santa in a new photoshoot!

Videos by Suggest

The 40-year-old Brazilian model looked svelt as she donned a strappy red bikini, shades, and a Santa hat for a photoshoot with her fiancé, Kevin Trapp.

The duo, who got engaged in May 2018, cycled through several acrobatic yoga poses in the video. Goulart posted it to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 26.

“Who’s up for a little [yoga] challange [sic]? Tag me,” she captioned the clip.

Goulart and Trapp—a 34-year-old German footballer who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt—spent their holiday soaking up the sun in St. Barts. They posted pics from their stylish celebration on Christmas day.

Trapp looked debonair in a relaxed black ensemble, while Goulart showcased her Angel-worthy figure in a line green minidress.

“Merry Christmas 🎄💫,” Trapp captioned the shot.

Goulart showed off her multilingual skills in her comment. She wrote, “Meu Tudinhooo,” which is “My Everything” in Portuguese. She also wrote “Ich Liebe Dich!!!” which translates to “I Love You” in German.

Goulart posted plenty of pics from her tropical Christmas getaway, including video of her frolicking on lawn chairs in the Caribbean surf.

“A tropical Christmas it’s always a vibe,” she captioned one clip.

“Merry Christmas from the Caribbean,” she wrote on another.