fire-breaks-out-inside-disneyland-parking-garage

Disneyland guests were shocked to see a fire break out at the Pixar Pals parking garage on Friday, Apr. 4.

The Anaheim Police and Fire Public Information Officer, Sgt. Jacob Gallacher, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that fire crews received an emergency call at 9:47 a.m. local time.

Upon their arrival, the crews discovered a Toyota RAV4 on fire on the fifth floor of the Disneyland parking garage. The fire eventually spread to three nearby vehicles.

Sgt. Gallacher stated the fire was extinguished quickly. However, 6-12 vehicles were damaged in the incident. He also confirmed that “nobody was injured” by the fire, except the parking garage.

After the fire, the garage and the nearby Mickey & Friends parking structure were temporarily closed to guests entering the park. At around noon, Disneyland took over the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

A Fire Broke Out At Another Disneyland Parking Lot Months Earlier

Months before the incident at the Disneyland garage, another fire broke out in another theme park parking area.

A Reddit user revealed in mid-December 2024 that a vehicle had burst into flames at the Simba parking lot.

“Captured this (sorry for the shaky video) as I was leaving,” the Reddit user stated. “Hope everyone is ok. Have no other info currently.”

Another Reddit user stated that the vehicle was not a Tesla, despite what other Reddit users wrote.

“It wasn’t a Tesla, it was a Hyundai Accent,” they wrote. “I was leaving at the same time.”