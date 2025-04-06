Kristin Cavallari Reveals the Mystery Athlete She Had a ‘Deep’ Relationship With



Opening up about her past relationships, Kristin Cavallari revealed the mystery athlete with whom she had a “deep relationship.”

The Laguna Beach alum previously spoke on Bunnie Xo’s podcast about dating a retired athlete who is “such a good guy” and “checks all the boxes” for her. During the Apr. 1 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, she revealed who the athlete was and their relationship’s status.

Kristin Cavallari described the relationship as the “most honest, pure, amazing quote-unquote relationship” she’s ever had.

“I really think he’s such a great,” she declared. “So that’s not one where I’m like, I don’t want anyone to know.”

However, she stated that some “f—ing detectives” pieced the relationship together on TikTok. It was former NHL star Nate Thompson.

“He is an ex-hockey player,” she noted. “He’s been retired for a couple of years now. He’s a dad.”

She further noted, “He’s someone who has done a lot of work on himself, and we really connected on such a deep level. Honestly, one of the deeper relationships I’ve had, especially in such a short amount of time.”

Kristin Cavallari further noted that she and the athlete did not hold anything back. “We told each other f—ing everything,” she explained. But she noted she wouldn’t consider him a “boyfriend” per se, but rather someone she has dated.

Cavallari also said that she and Thompson were “mostly doing distance,” as the hockey player lives in LA while she lives in Nashville. She noted the two split up before she went on her Let’s Be Honest tour.

“It wasn’t like we didn’t have fun, and I was attracted to him,” she pointed out. “Like, all the pieces were there… I just didn’t wanna be in a relationship.”

Nate Thompson Speaks Out About Being ‘Outed’ As Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Secret Fling’

Following Kristin Cavallari’s declaration, Nate Thompson discussed being the former reality TV star’s “secret fling.”

“It’s OK! It’s fine,” retired NHL star declared on his Energy Line podcast. “I mean, I knew it was only a matter of time before things became public.”

He then said, “That’s her world; that’s what she does… Her podcast, obviously, as you know, is pretty big, and she talks about her relationships, so I knew it was probably gonna come eventually.”

Thompson further described Cavallari as a “cool person,” and they “had a good time.”

“She’s very genuine, too. People can say what they want about her, but she is a good person,” he noted. “She’s a great mom. She hustles, she does her thing, so I got a lot of respect for her and how she handles herself with everything she has to deal with, obviously, being in the limelight.”

Thompson said he met Cavallari on Instagram. He had reached out to her, gotten her phone number, and visited her in Nashville a couple of times.

“We had a lot in common, she’s a single parent, I am too,” he continued. “Obviously, we don’t live in the same city, so that dynamic changed things. I went there a couple times, saw her. I was with her for New Year’s.”

Regarding the break-up, Thompson said the relationship didn’t work out.