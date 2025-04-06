‘Family Feud’ Contestant Arrested, Accused of Sexually Abusing Former Student

A Delaware elementary teacher, who was once a contestant on Family Feud, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing one of his former students.

In a statement by the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, the teacher, Christopher Crisona, 57, along with John Taggart, 80, were arrested and charged with multiple charges of sexual abuse that occurred between 1994 and 1996. The schools listed were St. Thomas and St. Augustine. There were other locations as well.

The state’s attorney general, Kathy Jennings, spoke out about the arrests. “The State’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust. As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night — but they also give us purpose.”

She then shared, “The victim in this case suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice. I’m grateful to the police, prosecutors, and social workers who have been critical to this investigation and who are committed to getting justice.”

Taggart was identified following an anonymous report to the Diocese of Wilmington and a subsequent Wilmington Police Department investigation. The investigation was regarding the alleged sexual abuse by Father John Taggart and Father John Francis O’Brien (now deceased).

The Wilmington Police Department found evidence that Taggart repeatedly sexually abused a victim during their 7th and 8th grade years. The incidents occurred at St. Thomas. The abuse even continued after the victim left St. Thomas and began high school.

Taggart was a priest at St. Thomas the Apostle from 1987 to 1998. In 1999, he was sent to St. John the Apostle in Milford. He then moved to St. Helena’s in Wilmington in 2001. He resigned from active ministry in 2004 and now lives in Georgia.

The Investigation Uncovered Sexual Abuse Allegations Made Against the ‘Family Feud’ Contestant

Meanwhile, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office revealed that as part of the investigation into Taggart, law enforcement uncovered sexual abuse allegations against former Family Feud contestant Christopher Crisona.

Crisona worked as a teacher at St. Thomas during the 1994-1995 school year and part of the 1995-1996 school year. He was removed mid-year due to a student complaint. He later worked at St. Matthew’s in Wilmington in 1999, Corpus Christi in 1999, and St. Hedwig (2000). Crisona was working as a teacher in Florida when he was arrested.

Crisona was charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse 1st Degree, and Unlawful Sexual Penetration 3rd Degree. He also received charges for Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree, and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Taggart was also charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, two counts of Dangerous Crime Against a Child, two counts of Unlawful Sexual Penetration, and 3rd Degree. He received four counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse 1st Degree and Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree.