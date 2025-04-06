disney-world-sets-may-debut-for-new-villains-show

Disney villains fans, rejoice! Disney World’s new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show will debut on May 27.

According to the Disney World website, the new villains show will be on Disney Hollywood Studios’ Sunset Boulevard. It is a show for all ages.

“Enter the realm of the Magic Mirror—where dozens of villains are trapped!” the description further read. “They want the Mirror to reveal the truth: which villain has been treated the most unfairly of them all?”

Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will participate in the show. They will each persuade the audience with their “wicked wisdom and wisecracks.”

“It’s a spellbinding show with moving music and a most memorable finale,” the description then added. “Where you help decide who has been treated most unfairly.”

A New Little Mermaid Show Will Also Be Debuting At Disney World This Spring

Along with Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the new musical show The Little Mermaid—A Musical Adventure will also debut on May 27.

The show will be at Disney Hollywood Studios’ Animation Courtyard.

“Watch as Ariel follows her dreams to be part of the human world,” the show’s description read. “This little mermaid’s adventure is brimming with familiar moments—like encounters with King Triton and Ursula—and stirring scenes.”

Guests are invited to get “swept away” by the animated film’s famous songs, “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl.”

“This fin-tastic tale is enhanced with stunning set pieces and cutting-edge effects that capture Ariel’s imagination and emotions,” Disney World’s website then shared.

The Little Mermaid show will also be for all ages.