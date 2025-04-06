Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Hasn’t Spoken to Him Months, Wants Nothing to Do With Him

Making it clear where she stands, Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami revealed she has no contact with the actor and wants nothing to do with him.

Sami, whom Charlie shares with his ex-wife Denise Richards, spoke out about the non-existent father-daughter relationship while appearing on Denise’s Bravo reality TV show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

After declining to go to lunch with her parents, Sami said she had no interest in spending time with her famous father. “I would rather do literally anything else than go to lunch with my father,” Sami declared.

Denise chimed in, noting that the family’s relationship with her ex is “up and down.” “The girls have been through a lot with their dad,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sheen’s other daughter with Richards, Lola, revealed she is “so close” with her dad and referred to their relationship as “such a blessing.”

“My relationship with my dad has definitely improved,” Lola noted. “We started getting pedicures together like every two to three weeks, and that’s like our favorite thing to do together.”

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Detailed Their Complicated Relationship

Sami then opened up about her complicated relationship with Charlie.

“Me and my dad haven’t really spoken much in the past five minutes,” she revealed. “It goes in very big chunks with him. It think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were OK for a couple years, and now it’s just like, OK.”

Richards said she understood why her daughter felt the way she did. “It hasn’t always been perfect with he and Lola either,” she pointed out. “With any of his kids, so I hope that he does recognize that because he’s missing out.”

Lola went on to say that her older sister gets her signature “dark humor” from their father.

Along with Sami and Lola, Charlie Sheen has a daughter, Cassandra Estevez, whom he shares with high school girlfriend Paula Profit; and twin sons Bob and Max Sheen with his third wife, Brooke Mueller.