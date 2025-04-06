Tom Cruise Breaks Silence Following ‘Top Gun’ Co-Star Val Kilmer’s Death

Following the news that Val Kilmer passed away at the age of 65, Tom Cruise broke his silence about the loss of his Top Gun co-star.

Videos by Suggest

While attending CinemCon last week, Cruise asked fellow attendees to join in a moment of silence for Kilmer.

“I’d like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer,” Tom Cruise stated while on stage at Caesars Palace, per Variety. “I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick.”

Cruise then shared, “I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.”

After the moment of silence ended, Cruise added, “I wish you well on the next journey.”

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer met on Top Gun’s set, where they starred as rival pilots Maverick and Iceman. They eventually became friends at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School.

Despite his struggles after battling throat cancer, Kilmer returned for Top Gun: Maverick for what was his final onscreen appearance.

Tom Cruise Called Reuniting With Val Kilmer on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ‘Pretty Emotional’

While promoting Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise opened up about the “pretty emotional” onscreen reunion between him and Val Kilmer.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional,” he said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. “For him to come back and play that character…”

Tom Cruise then shared, “He’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

“I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise added. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

