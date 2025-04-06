Major Update on ‘NYPD Blue’ Star’s Domestic Dispute Arrest: Why Kim Delaney Won’t Face Charges

Despite her recent domestic dispute arrest, NYPD Blue star Kim Delaney will not face any charges related to the situation.

CBS News reported that the actress and her husband, James Morgan, were arrested Mar. 29 in Marina Del Rey. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, Pamela Johnson, confirmed that no charges will be filed against either “due to insufficient evidence.”

Police sources also told TMZ that Delaney attempted to hit Morgan with a car the night before her arrest. The couple allegedly had a heated argument, causing Morgan to leave their home for the night. When he returned the next day, Delaney called LAPD. When officers arrived, Morgan claimed Delaney attempted to hit him with her car. He allegedly showed a video of the incident..

Kim Delaney was released from prison on Tuesday, Apr. 1, days after her arrest. She was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her husband was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Morgan was released on Sunday, Mar. 30, on a $20,000 bond.

Kim Delaney married James Morgan in 2022. She was previously married to fellow actor Joseph Cortese, with whom she shares a son, Jack. Before Cortese, Delaney was married to Charles Grant.

Along with NYPD Blue, Delaney appeared on All My Children, CSI: Miami, Army Wives, and Tour of Duty.

Kim Delaney Confuses Fans By Celebrating Her Husband’s Birthday Following Her Arrest

Days after her release from jail, Kim Delaney took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s 55th birthday.

“Birthday Boy, 55!!!!!” Delaney declared in her recent Instagram post, featuring a bouquet. “Your wife loves you, my guy!”

However, the post left the actress’ fans completely baffled.

“I’m confused?” one fan wrote. Another fan then stated, “Denial will take you to the pit.”

Meanwhile, some fans were happy for the couple’s noticeable reconciliation following the incident.

“Yaaaaay,” a fan added. “I’m glad you guys worked it out. Wishing you the best.”