Irina Shayk Dazzles in Starry Bodysuit at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Irina Shayk made her triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, dazzling fashion fans with a bodysuit adorned with stars.

Videos by Suggest

The 38-year-old model graced the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, October 15. Shayk captivated the audience in a star-adorned, partially sheer one-piece, complemented by a stunning structured 3-D train that surrounded her like a constellation of stars.

Of course, footage of the scene-stealing moment found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

irina brought the right energy to the runway as expected from thee og bombshell pic.twitter.com/TsGItVFmDM — ❦ (@saintdoII) October 15, 2024

Incorporating more silver into her ensemble, she adorned herself with chunky hoop earrings and metallic stiletto sandals.

Irina Shayk graces the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

She balanced the bold look with a radiant glow and a simple middle part, allowing her dark hair to cascade elegantly behind her as she walked the catwalk.

Irina Shayk’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Appearance is Her First in Several Years

Shayk lovers might recall the last time the model graced the Victoria’s Secret runway, she was very pregnant. That was back in 2016 when she was expecting Lea De Seine, her child with Bradley Cooper.

“I mean, last time I walked [a] Victoria’s Secret Show I was 4½, 5 months pregnant, so here we go. I’m back,” Shayk told Entertainment Tonight before the show.

“And my daughter probably will [be] watching it later,” she quipped, noting the brutal passage of time.

Shayk and Cooper started their relationship in the spring of 2015, welcoming their daughter Lea in April 2017. However, after four years together, the couple parted ways in 2019.

She has since been linked to Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Barbara Palvin, Irina Shayk, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, and Jasmine Tookes walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, fans flooded social media to lavish praise on Irina Shayk after seeing her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance.

“She deserves her 10’s shes always overlooked,” one fan wrote on X. “The OG’s really came out and stole the show,” another fashion lover noted. “Irina brought fierce energy and owned the runway like a bombshell,’ a third fan gushed.

Another fan summed up the event succinctly. “Irina always brings the heat and delivers it on the runway. She’s a true stage performer & a modeling icon,” they declared.