Victoria Beckham’s ‘Thirsty’ Comment About Husband David Makes Fans ‘Uncomfortable’

Victoria Beckham’s sizzling throwback post to a 1997 European getaway with hubby David left some fans feeling a bit toasty under the collar. Meanwhile, others thought the subtext of the Instagram post was… uncomfortable.

“Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip,” she wrote alongside the pics. “I remember how excited I was there to be there with David for the first time. The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing… Kisses @DavidBeckham.”

On the surface, the 50-year-old’s recollection of her time spent with her now 49-year-old husband seems pretty innocent. However, many denizens of the internet couldn’t help but read into the subtext of Victoria’s words… It seems they believe that two became one (many times) on their Italian getaway.

“This horny caption I’m uncomfortable,” an astute X user wrote.

“Lmaooooo basically she saying they were [making love] all day and night ! They made the 3 boys in one trip !”, another X user exclaimed. “Breaking news, -people are horny around those they’re attracted to-,” another user quipped. “48 hours of guys pleasuring me is a usual weekend in my life,” another lucky lady wrote.

Other Fans Marveled at Victoria and David Beckham’s Long-Lasting Marriage

However, other fans were impressed that the now middle-aged couple remained together after all of these years.

“i’m very comfortable, and as a matter of fact i’d like for her to tell me more,” one lover of romance wrote. “i love how she loves him,” a second user wishing for Cupid’s arrow added. “The way they still want each other. Love it,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, it’s widely known that the couple loves a good party. Victoria’s 50th birthday celebration in April attracted high-profile guests, including a breakdancing Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria. The event took place at the exclusive Oswald’s Club in Mayfair, where the birthday girl reunited with the Spice Girls for an impromptu performance.

However, insiders reveal that their 25th-anniversary celebration will be a more intimate gathering, featuring their four children and close family members, combined with a luxurious holiday.

“David and Victoria are saving their big blowouts for their birthdays – her 50th [in April] and his 50th next year,” a source told The Sun.

“They haven’t sent any invites out to their wider circle for a summer party, favoring more of a family celebration overseas instead. They see it as very much a family affair, but the intention is to celebrate in style, as ever.”